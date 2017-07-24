//
Wild Weasel #11

Timeline

News: 2:33

Travis Hill: 20:27

The legacy of legacy: 45:05

Links to items mentioned

Rally in the Valley wargames podcast

Low Player Count (Travis’ podcast)

Winter Thunder by Brian Train at Tiny Battle Publishing

Binh Dinh 69 by Brian Train at One Small Step Games

The African Campaign designer signature edition at Compass Games

Demyansk Pocket by Vance von Borries at Legion Wargames

The Great Game at Legion Wargames

Blenheim at Legion Wargames

Kim Kanger’s Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble reprint at Legion Wargames

Multi-Man Publishing pre-order update

Dynasty by Richard Berg from Hollandspiele

The Mary Holland and Tom Russell (Hollandspiele) podcast

Schutze Games courtesy of Blue Panther LLC

Worthington Publishing’s Dunkirk Kickstarter

High Flying Dice Games

Napoleon’s Resurgence by Kevin Zucker (OSG)

The Dark Valley by Ted Raicer reprint edition P500

GMT Games’ latest update

Gazette du wargamer Kickstarter

Hands in the Sea Kickstarter (2nd edition) designed by Daniel Berger

Discussion

2 Responses to "Wild Weasel #11"

  1. You mentioned the possibility of a panel discussion featuring wargame developers. Great idea! Love to hear it.

    Posted by Gina Willis | July 25, 2017, 11:11 am
  2. Great episode as usual Bruce, tons of links to checkout! Really excited to learn about Mark’s FitL expansion “Fall of Saigon”. Perhaps you can entice him to address it on Wild Weasel #12.

    Posted by Russ Bednarek | July 25, 2017, 1:18 pm
@spacerumsfeld