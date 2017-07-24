Wild Weasel #11

Timeline
News: 2:33
Travis Hill: 20:27
The legacy of legacy: 45:05
Links to items mentioned
Rally in the Valley wargames podcast
Low Player Count (Travis’ podcast)
Winter Thunder by Brian Train at Tiny Battle Publishing
Binh Dinh 69 by Brian Train at One Small Step Games
The African Campaign designer signature edition at Compass Games
Demyansk Pocket by Vance von Borries at Legion Wargames
The Great Game at Legion Wargames
Kim Kanger’s Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble reprint at Legion Wargames
Multi-Man Publishing pre-order update
Dynasty by Richard Berg from Hollandspiele
The Mary Holland and Tom Russell (Hollandspiele) podcast
Schutze Games courtesy of Blue Panther LLC
Worthington Publishing’s Dunkirk Kickstarter
Napoleon’s Resurgence by Kevin Zucker (OSG)
The Dark Valley by Ted Raicer reprint edition P500
Gazette du wargamer Kickstarter
Hands in the Sea Kickstarter (2nd edition) designed by Daniel Berger
You mentioned the possibility of a panel discussion featuring wargame developers. Great idea! Love to hear it.
Great episode as usual Bruce, tons of links to checkout! Really excited to learn about Mark’s FitL expansion “Fall of Saigon”. Perhaps you can entice him to address it on Wild Weasel #12.