Wild Weasel #13

Timeline
News: 2:35
Michael Gower and Tom Abromaitis from Rally in the Valley: 12:50
Retreat? No.: 52:17
Links to items mentioned
Tom & Michael’s podcast, Rally in the Valley (from Wisconsin!)
Mark Simonitch’s Holland ’44 from GMT Games
Bruno Sinigaglio’s A Time for Trumpets from GMT Games
Greg Laubach’s Death Valley from GMT Games
Jim Day’s 4th Canadian Mechanized Brigade (4CMBG) expansion for MBT (Main Battle Tank) from GMT (Gene Mike Terry) Games
Mike Nagel’s Saint-Omer to St. Crispin game from GMT Games
John Theissen’s Objective Shreveport from Hollandspiele
Bruce Costello’s Operation Icarus from Tiny Battle Publishing
Paul Rohrbaugh’s Black Lion’s Roar from High Flying Dice Games
Worthing Publishing’s Holdfast:Tunisia on Kickstarter
product page for Michael Rinella’s Stalingrad: Verdun on the Volga from Last Stand Games
Consimworld discussion page for Stalingrad: Verdun on the Volga
Four Roads to Paris, the ATO 2015 Annual Study edition
Pacific Rim Publishing – Jack Radey’s Korsun Pocket reprint
mounted game boards via Print and Play
Special Ops #7 with Autumn for Barbarossa game
Phalanx Games reprint/reworking of Mark Simonitch’s Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage
Discussion
No comments yet.